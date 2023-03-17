Incredible Feat of Bravery by a Russian Soldier! - Jumping Into the Enemy's Trench

Description with video is below.
Incredible feat of a Russian soldier!
A fighter of the assault detachment Alexander Maltsev climbed into the enemy's trench. He shot three piglets at close range and captured two more!
Unfortunately, a few days later, Alexander himself died in battle. Now documents are being prepared to present him to the title of Hero of Russia posthumously.
