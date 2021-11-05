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10FT SNOW -- 17 POUND POTATO PANIC BUYING
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/
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https://earth.nullschool.net/
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Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

Jim Lee
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

https://climateviewer.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fuel_oi... oil (also known as, and residues - the heavier fractions.

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