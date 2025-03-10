Canada Media Mind Control to increase Assisted Suicide, Confusion & Enslavement w/ Jasmin Laine

Get Native Path Collagen's special bundle opportunity with up to 45% off at https://lovenativepath.com/Sarah

Former mainstream media pundit, Jasmin Laine, joins the program to share her transformation from mainstream media to authentic truth telling as she sees it. She shares why she left the prestigious post to be true to herself. She also shares the incredible transformation Canada has made into a tyranical state where basic freedoms are violated daily and assisted suicide of the most vulnerable is promoted. You can follow Jasmin Laine on her social media/X account at https://x.com/JasminLaine_ or on her Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@jasminlaine

