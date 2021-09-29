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MEL K. ADDRESSES THE REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR IN COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO 9-24-21
Federation Of Irish Patriots
Federation Of Irish Patriots
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published on September 29th, 2021.

Mel and Rob are traveling the country meeting patriot pals and spreading truth, facts and faith wherever they go. Tonight we are with Scott McKay in Denver Colorado, hope to see you there. The war rages on and the people are waking up. God Wins!

Mel's upcoming live in person speaking events:

Denver Colorado - September 29 6PM With Scott McKay Tix at www.PatriotStreetfighter.com (Other dates to come)
Greely, PA - October 8-10
Nashville, TN - October 22-24 (www.TheTruthAboutCancerLive.com)
San Antonio, Texas - November 11 – 13
Dallas, Texas - December 10 - 12

See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!

Important Update To Those That Support us:
A certain company that sounds like FayGal has deemed The Mel K Show against their acceptable use policy. Please use free speech friendly Align Pay for donations at https://themelkshow.com/donate/or support us in others ways such as our partners or TheMelKShow.TV

We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please support our work in any way you can. Like, Share, Comment and If you value our work and have the resources please support us through www.the melkshow.com partners or donation pages.

Website (Main Coms Hub)
WWW.TheMelKShow.com

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https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow

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The Mel K Show Channel - https://t.me/themelkshowchannel

Mailing Address
1040 First Avenue #367
New York, NY 10022

If you are interested to explore investing in precious metals please contact below and mention MelK for special offers:
https://bit.ly/BeverlyHillsPreciousMetals
Andrew Sorchini telephone 866-346-5325
Beverly Hills Precious Metals Website www.BH-PM.com

Mel K Superfoods
www.MelKSuperfoods.com

HempWorx
The #1 selling CBD brand.
https://bit.ly/MDC-HempWorx
https://themelkshow.com/my-daily-choice/

Mantra Essential Oils
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https://bit.ly/MDC-Mantra-Essential-Oils

My Daily Sprays
Portable easy to use sprays made with only the best clinically proven ingredients that support healthy daily activity, including superfruits and natural antioxidants.
https://bit.ly/MDC-My-Daily-Sprays

Great Offers on Satellite Phones
www.melkphone.com

Take care of your health with Dr. Mark Sherwood and his team at Functional Medical Institute
www.Sherwood.tv/melk – download the free e-book to develop physical and emotional resiliency

Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness. God Wins! Power to the People!

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