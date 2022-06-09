Tim Pool and His TimCast Get 'Swatted' For the Eighth Time: Is He Now LARPING His Viewers?

Last night while I was listening to TimCast on YouTube discussing the assassination attempt on SCOTUS Justice Kavanaugh I was unaware that a few minutes later (as I left my earphones to go have dinner) that Tim Pool and his group were told to leave his studio because of a 'bomb scare'. When I came back to my computer I saw that my fellow Canadian vlogger Viva Frei had psted a one minute video showing that the TimCast got 'swatted' off the air. When I further investigated I saw that Tim Pool had gone off the air for more than three hours, but had left his livestream open. I immediately noticed that he had over 33,000 viewers on his livestream watching an empty room. While I was switching back and forth to his channel I noticed two men dressed in civilian clothes (no-police markings) walk into his room and one of them with a flashlight walked around the room and into a closet before leaving again. Over three hours later Tim Pool and his associates arrived back to his livestream and stayed on for another ten minutes as Tim explained that it was a 'real' threat. He also said that he has been swatted eight times in the past few month's. I am calling him out as a Larping Grifter. I am not a fan of his, but I do listen to him on occassion and on this one I wanted to hear what his take was on the Kavanaugh Assassination attempt (another psyop in itself) and just as is the case with Tim Pool it quickly turned into all about him and collecting donos. (Donations). Let me know what you think.





Related videos:





The Moment TimCast Gets Swatted (Again) - or Another Emergency - Viva Clip

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBxzNL2Nmvo









Timcast IRL - Liberal Arrested For ASSASSINATION Attempt On SCOTUS Justice Kavanaugh w/Tommy Altman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OotAYu4doM





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