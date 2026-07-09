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Samson : Shake Your Pillars | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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You are called to carry God's power and His character. In this message, discover how the Holy Spirit fills you with boldness, renews your strength, restores what was lost, and equips you to impact your generation. Your calling has never been revoked. This is your time to rise, seek God wholeheartedly, walk in the supernatural, and fulfill His purpose for the nations.


Samson : Shake Your Pillars

 Prophetic Time | 29 June 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries


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