Samson : Shake Your Pillars | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

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You are called to carry God's power and His character. In this message, discover how the Holy Spirit fills you with boldness, renews your strength, restores what was lost, and equips you to impact your generation. Your calling has never been revoked. This is your time to rise, seek God wholeheartedly, walk in the supernatural, and fulfill His purpose for the nations.
Samson : Shake Your Pillars
Prophetic Time | 29 June 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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