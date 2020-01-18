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1/17/20 #2AVA: Inc_l Warnings, Trump’s DS Legal Team, Omar ICE/FBI Inv. #WeThePeople
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110 views • January 18, 2020
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1/17: With the arrest of 3 “The Base” members, 2 of them “ex-military”, we see the stage being set for the Inc_l domestic t-ist agenda that could include and Eff Eff in Richmond. Be safe, Patriots! Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team for the impeachment trial is filled with DS swamp creatures- foreshadow of massive cover-up to come?
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please watch the OANN expose on #FISAGATE airing tonight at 7pm EST! https://www.oann.com
Links will be loaded as soon as possible!
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
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82.7K subscribers
1/17: With the arrest of 3 “The Base” members, 2 of them “ex-military”, we see the stage being set for the Inc_l domestic t-ist agenda that could include and Eff Eff in Richmond. Be safe, Patriots! Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team for the impeachment trial is filled with DS swamp creatures- foreshadow of massive cover-up to come?
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please watch the OANN expose on #FISAGATE airing tonight at 7pm EST! https://www.oann.com
Links will be loaded as soon as possible!
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
Https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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