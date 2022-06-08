LORRAINE DAY, MD, THE 3-P'S FOR OUR BONES... POSTURE, PREVENTION, & PROTECTION

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Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom
One of the reasons my mentor, and favorite “eye poker,” Lorraine Day, M.D, became an orthopedic trauma surgeon, was to help people get better from their injuries. As you know, Dr. Day has no problem sharing the wisdom of her many years serving those in need. Now, we get to benefit. Although we may never see the inside of an operating room, we do things to our bodies that can cause injury, long term. Dr. Day is back to teach us the importance of good posture. She will also share ways we can protect and prevent injury to our bones.
PLEASE FOLLOW THE CLASSROOM AT:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f
** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **