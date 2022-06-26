More Cartoon Predictive Programming/Revelation of the Method - Chemtrails

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They always inform the public ahead of time about these evil luciferian globalists' plans using the fictional movies, cartoons and books as a mass mind control tool to make the population more accepting of planned future events.
Source @The Awakened Species ☀️