Netanyahu threatens “America Will Be Next”

Netanyahu, Who Largely Ignores Israeli Media, Continues to Tell US Media That if Israel Does Not Invade and Occupy the Gaza Strip, “America Will Be Next”
"Israel is fighting America's war,"
Remember the FBI keeps telling America that "attacks" are coming soon...so expect another Mossad planned 9/11-type event.
