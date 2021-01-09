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The Secret Place of the Most High
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21 views • January 09, 2021
He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
Psalm 91:1-2
Original improvisation
Copyright 2021
Abby Elizabeth Charland
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
Psalm 91:1-2
Original improvisation
Copyright 2021
Abby Elizabeth Charland
[email protected]
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