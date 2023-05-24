Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
70 NATO-Ukraine military annihilated at once, operation in Belgorod
347 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Shop now

70 militants, 4 armored vehicles and 5 pickup trucks were destroyed by an airstrike by the Russian Armed Forces in the Belgorod region. NATO-Ukraine prepares for operation and invades Russian territory, crossing the border at Kozinka and Grayvoron to expand their foothold to seek public attention as Bakhmut falls. Immediately after taking up position, finally crushed by the Russian military.

Mirrored - TeleTruth


Keywords
belgorodukraine military annihilated70 dead

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket