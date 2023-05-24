70 militants, 4 armored vehicles and 5 pickup trucks were destroyed by an airstrike by the Russian Armed Forces in the Belgorod region. NATO-Ukraine prepares for operation and invades Russian territory, crossing the border at Kozinka and Grayvoron to expand their foothold to seek public attention as Bakhmut falls. Immediately after taking up position, finally crushed by the Russian military.

Mirrored - TeleTruth





