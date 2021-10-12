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VAXX VIALS Breaking Development: Discs Carry "Mystery Payload"
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363 views • October 12, 2021
During the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment on "The Stew Peters Show", Dr. Jane Ruby revealed a breaking development, and a deeper look into the findings of Dr. Zandre Botha, who previously exposed never-before-seen images of the contents of the "vaccine" vials.
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T.ME/DrJaneRuby
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SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/vneorx-vaxx-vials-breaking-development-discs-carry-mystery-payload.html
Send questions to: [email protected]
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
RELATED LINKS:
T.ME/DrJaneRuby
MyPillow.com
StewPeters.TV
www.zstackprotocol.com
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/vneorx-vaxx-vials-breaking-development-discs-carry-mystery-payload.html
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