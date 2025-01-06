BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Highlights From 2024
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
8 views • 3 months ago

DONATE: To donate to help us produce more shows please click here: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


Join us this week as we share highlights from some of the most insightful, and encouraging, FTV interviews of 2024:


// Lessons Learned from the Hamas Oct. 7th Attack with the Hon. Stockwell Day


// Finding solutions to overcome homelessness and addiction with Craig Forbes (Lakemount Worship Centre) & Joesph Sikora (Ground Zero Ministries)


// Using tech to do good with James Kelly (Faith Tech)


// Online Harms Act and censorship with Josh Dehaas (Canadian Constitutional Foundation) and Barry Bussey (First Freedom Foundations)


// Fiscal Responsibility and the Carbon Tax with Doug Sharpe and Toyin Crandell


// Entrepreneurialism and Giving Back with Jimi and Ade Alalade


Thanks for joining us.


Faytene TV


____________________________


____________________________


#faytene #canada #christmas #feelgood #love #joy #peace #holiday #blessings

