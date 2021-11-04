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Remnant Church Weekly Updates | Come and Join Us This Night At 6:30 PM!!!
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10 views • November 04, 2021
Come out and Join Pastor Leon and Maria Benjamin TONIGHT (and every Thursday) at the Remnant Church at the Jenks Riverwalk:
When?
TONIGHT / Thursdays at 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Where?
3920 West 91st Street South Tulsa, OK 74132
Why?
Pastor Leon Benjamin will be teaching: How to Bring Every Thought Into Captivity
What Is the Purpose of Remnant Church? Pastor Leon Benjamin unapologetically teaches and preaches the word of GOD (known as the Bible) without reservation and without hesitation. He does not shy away from discussing the issues of today including mandates, Antifa, BLM, lockdowns, quarantines, Marxism, and the issues being faced by YOU and your family.
Who is Pastor Leon Benjamin?
Leon Benjamin is the Senior Pastor and Bishop of New Life Harvest Church in Richmond, VA. Bishop Benjamin, a former Democrat and Gulf War veteran, is an emerging evangelical leader on the national front as a media spokesperson and conservative political activist. He operated as a surrogate for Trump on the presidential campaign trail and worked on the Faith-Based Initiative support team during the President-Elect’s transition to the White House.
Website:
www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com
www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org
www.Benjamin4Congress.com
Donate Today At:
www.NewLifeHarvest.org
TEXT Remnant to 94253
When?
TONIGHT / Thursdays at 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Where?
3920 West 91st Street South Tulsa, OK 74132
Why?
Pastor Leon Benjamin will be teaching: How to Bring Every Thought Into Captivity
What Is the Purpose of Remnant Church? Pastor Leon Benjamin unapologetically teaches and preaches the word of GOD (known as the Bible) without reservation and without hesitation. He does not shy away from discussing the issues of today including mandates, Antifa, BLM, lockdowns, quarantines, Marxism, and the issues being faced by YOU and your family.
Who is Pastor Leon Benjamin?
Leon Benjamin is the Senior Pastor and Bishop of New Life Harvest Church in Richmond, VA. Bishop Benjamin, a former Democrat and Gulf War veteran, is an emerging evangelical leader on the national front as a media spokesperson and conservative political activist. He operated as a surrogate for Trump on the presidential campaign trail and worked on the Faith-Based Initiative support team during the President-Elect’s transition to the White House.
Website:
www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com
www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org
www.Benjamin4Congress.com
Donate Today At:
www.NewLifeHarvest.org
TEXT Remnant to 94253
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