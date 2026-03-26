We will continue negotiating with bombs - Deathseth

We will continue negotiating with bombs - Hegseth

Adding, Trump said:

"We do that all the time. We have a lot of munitions. Sometimes we take from one and use for another" - Trump answering the question of whether the U.S. is diverting some munitions that were meant for Ukraine to the Middle East

Trump:

I heard the head of Germany say, “This is not our war” for Iran.

I said, well, Ukraine is not our war"

Trump jokes that he will send troops to get Uranium from Iran, tomorrow at 3 o'clock.

Trump asks Steve Witkoff for permission to disclose that Iran gifted the U.S. 10 "big boats of oil" as tribute to show they're serious about making a peace deal.

"We will protect the Gulf countries, even if we don’t stay."

🐻You're there now, and they are not exactly safe

"I am the opposite of desperate; I don’t care" - Trump

Somalia is a disgusting country - said Supreme Leader of Diplomacy