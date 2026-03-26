We will continue negotiating with bombs - Deathseth

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We will continue negotiating with bombs - Hegseth
Adding, Trump said:
"We do that all the time. We have a lot of munitions. Sometimes we take from one and use for another" - Trump answering the question of whether the U.S. is diverting some munitions that were meant for Ukraine to the Middle East
Trump:
I heard the head of Germany say, “This is not our war” for Iran.
I said, well, Ukraine is not our war"
Trump jokes that he will send troops to get Uranium from Iran, tomorrow at 3 o'clock.
Trump asks Steve Witkoff for permission to disclose that Iran gifted the U.S. 10 "big boats of oil" as tribute to show they're serious about making a peace deal.
"We will protect the Gulf countries, even if we don’t stay."
🐻You're there now, and they are not exactly safe
"I am the opposite of desperate; I don’t care" - Trump
Somalia is a disgusting country - said Supreme Leader of Diplomacy