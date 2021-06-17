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SCOTUS Upholds ACA 06.17.21
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40 views • June 17, 2021
Using the lack of Standing BS the SCOTUS shows us once again how corrupt the govt has become. I'm not a lawyer so I dont give legal advice. To me it seems this is them piling kindling on an already unstable and ready to ignite situation albeit the fuse here is longer burning. Just another way to eat up the dollars before the inevitable crash they are fomenting. Fore warned is fore armed folks. Be the Big 3 and ready to ride it out.
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