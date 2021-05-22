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Former Malaysia PM Mahathir exposes New World Order agenda [Chinese subtitle] 前馬來西亞首相馬哈地揭露新世界秩序議程
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84 views • May 22, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Tun Dr Mahathir and Tan Sri Norian〉，頻道「Perdana Global Peace Foundation」，2015年4月8日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9u9MXYQTY6M
原影片出處：〈Tun Dr Mahathir and Tan Sri Norian〉，頻道「Perdana Global Peace Foundation」，2015年4月8日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9u9MXYQTY6M
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