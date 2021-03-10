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DEPOPULATION EVENT IN PROGRESS: World Situation Update
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596 views • March 10, 2021
Playlist regarding this current depopulation event causes and agenda: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/46628bc2-6a2a-4a61-96ad-fc34a7c153a3?index=1
https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/queensferry-speech
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7550622/
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4670/rr-0
https://www.phgfoundation.org/briefing/rna-vaccines
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/science-and-fundamentals-mrna-technology
https://www.mass.gov/info-details/massachusetts-covid-19-vaccination-data-and-updates#vaccine-emergency-use-authorization-
https://www.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/
https://www.mass.gov/news/baker-polito-administration-announces-vaccine-appointment-booking-for-individuals-ages-65
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/german-nursing-home-residents-died-pfizer-vaccine/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=c490b1d0-2794-435a-8896-d82a74129051
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-global-no-fault-covid-vaccine-injury-compensation/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=97fbd089-09df-4c4b-b6c8-ed21ed54df3b
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nursing-home-residents-spain-die-pfizer-covid-vaccine/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=7669d08c-efe7-4459-b6c6-06e4f4efc065
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/injuries-reported-vaers-climbs/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=c490b1d0-2794-435a-8896-d82a74129051
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gardasil-vaccine-linked-birth-rate-declines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3P9CYGq9M4&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Qj-AK3PWEI&;t=2251s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3P9CYGq9M4&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAHz1p51j0M
To donate via ZellePay or PayPal:
[email protected]
Abby Charland
Earthen Vessels YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/queensferry-speech
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7550622/
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4670/rr-0
https://www.phgfoundation.org/briefing/rna-vaccines
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/science-and-fundamentals-mrna-technology
https://www.mass.gov/info-details/massachusetts-covid-19-vaccination-data-and-updates#vaccine-emergency-use-authorization-
https://www.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/
https://www.mass.gov/news/baker-polito-administration-announces-vaccine-appointment-booking-for-individuals-ages-65
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/german-nursing-home-residents-died-pfizer-vaccine/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=c490b1d0-2794-435a-8896-d82a74129051
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-global-no-fault-covid-vaccine-injury-compensation/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=97fbd089-09df-4c4b-b6c8-ed21ed54df3b
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nursing-home-residents-spain-die-pfizer-covid-vaccine/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=7669d08c-efe7-4459-b6c6-06e4f4efc065
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/injuries-reported-vaers-climbs/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=c490b1d0-2794-435a-8896-d82a74129051
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gardasil-vaccine-linked-birth-rate-declines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3P9CYGq9M4&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Qj-AK3PWEI&;t=2251s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3P9CYGq9M4&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAHz1p51j0M
To donate via ZellePay or PayPal:
[email protected]
Abby Charland
Earthen Vessels YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
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