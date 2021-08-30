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Electric cars changing the climate is just another HOAX
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64 views • August 30, 2021
With "covid" PLANdemic we lost trust in ANYTHING what is being pushed by criminal politicians & govs, by lying presstitutes and corrupt "experts" & "scientists" - ALWAYS follow the money to find out ties and connections.
Sky News host Alan Jones says the idea electric cars are going to change the climate is “another hoax”.
It comes following news the Grattan Institute is pushing a zero-emission standard for all cars, vans, and utes by 2035.
“This is just so much rubbish,” Mr Jones told Sky News host Peta Credlin.
“The electricity that will enable the car to move will predominantly come from fossil fuels. “The manufacture of the electric car, well actually the energy to manufacture, will come from fossil fuels.”
Sky News host Alan Jones says the idea electric cars are going to change the climate is “another hoax”.
It comes following news the Grattan Institute is pushing a zero-emission standard for all cars, vans, and utes by 2035.
“This is just so much rubbish,” Mr Jones told Sky News host Peta Credlin.
“The electricity that will enable the car to move will predominantly come from fossil fuels. “The manufacture of the electric car, well actually the energy to manufacture, will come from fossil fuels.”
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