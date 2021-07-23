BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

KLAUS SCHWAB OF WEF - KNEEL. A ROTHSCHILD COMETH.
What is happening
What is happening
9779 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
306 views • July 23, 2021
TheTrooper


That's right - appearances to the contrary notwithstanding, Klaus Schwab had a mother. After she was married to Klaus' father, her surname was "Schwab". But before that, her name was (drum roll, please)...Rothschild.

And we're not talking about the Brooklyn Rothschilds. We're talking about the Frankfurt Rothschilds, the proprietors of a vast international banking empire with a worldwide monopoly on money creation. Basically, they get to print their own monopoly money and pass it out to their friends, leaving the rest of us to suck rocks.

Perhaps certain genealogical aspects of our problems are now starting to come clear.

Now ask yourself who, if anyone, might benefit from (e.g.) a Great Reset, a "Digital Dollar", or a global pandemic of cyberattacks against everything from the banking system to the electrical grid.

Answer: Only someone with (a) high-level access to COG (continuity of government) facilities and other hardened, self-contained installations, and (b) the wherewithal to go underground and outwait the calamity, but then reemerge to crush the weakened remnants of humanity and sweep them into a convenient little pile of abject slaves!

When you're nothing but property, there's nothing about which to complain when your owners don't need you any more.
Keywords
attackrothschildmothercrisiswefcovid-19the great resetklaus schwabcyber pandemicthetrooper
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ex-CIA Official Pleads Guilty in Fraud Scheme, Agrees to Forfeit Assets

Ex-CIA Official Pleads Guilty in Fraud Scheme, Agrees to Forfeit Assets

Chase Codewell
The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

HRS Editors
Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Morgan S. Verity
Ancient Egyptian &#8220;Gateway to Underworld&#8221; Found Inside Roman-Era Pyramid Tomb in Egypt

Ancient Egyptian “Gateway to Underworld” Found Inside Roman-Era Pyramid Tomb in Egypt

Iva Greene
Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Lance D Johnson
Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy