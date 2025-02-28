What Natural Law Is w/ Mark Passio

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's guest Mark Passio knows what the Church of Satan and other shadowy organizations are up to behind the scenes because he used to be on their side. In his former life as a priest in the Church of Satan, Mark espoused eugenics and witnessed firsthand what many elites desire for the world. Thank you for your support.
