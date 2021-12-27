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Medical censorship in the White House
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140 views • December 27, 2021
AIER, December 23, 2021
In a recent expose, it has been revealed that some of President Biden's most avowed medical advisors initiated a intentional campaign to censor sound research and information that contradicts the case for mandates and lockdowns in society. Namely the widely circulated "Great Barrington Declaration" authored by leading epidemiologists during the height of the Covid Pandemic, highlighting ideas such as natural immunity and negative economic impacts of government quarantine orders. Phillip Magness joins the author's corner podcast to discuss.
In a recent expose, it has been revealed that some of President Biden's most avowed medical advisors initiated a intentional campaign to censor sound research and information that contradicts the case for mandates and lockdowns in society. Namely the widely circulated "Great Barrington Declaration" authored by leading epidemiologists during the height of the Covid Pandemic, highlighting ideas such as natural immunity and negative economic impacts of government quarantine orders. Phillip Magness joins the author's corner podcast to discuss.
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