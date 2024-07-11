BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
9/11 TWIN TOWER Deep State Takedown? WHY? Surveillance State Coup? Joseph P. Farrell
186 views • 9 months ago

Ground Zero. Twin Towers. Who did it? Explaining parts of the mystery. "....if they [the towers] had slammed to the ground there would be over 1,250,000 tons of debris piled on the ground...this did not happen..." ~ Dr. Judy Wood

Reasons? Justify a New War? Justify Surveillance State? Also see: Jim WILLIE. 9/11 was a $300Billion BANK HEIST. 1 min InfoTalk. Golden-Jackass.com https://www.brighteon.com/885ba9a7-cd38-4915-83aa-b5940eb3b35e

Joseph P. Farrell News and Views at: https://gizadeathstar.com/

More Joseph P. Farrell

https://energyme333.com/articles/templeFarrell.html

Joseph P. Farrell Playlist https://www.brighteon.com/watch/29163e7d-b266-49e7-99d1-010625ddafa3?index=1

Important Note: 'Nazi' is NOT used in reference to the PEOPLE of Germany. Instead, international 'Nazis' refers to the transformation of the ancient babylonian extra-territorial-fascist-statist-bankster elite throughout history operating in ancient Babylon, Rome, Venice, Constantinople, Amsterdam, London to finally land in the modern era, where they entangled The Ottoman Empire, Austro-Hungary, and finally Prussia, the Germanic Republics and Hitler's Fascist Government in their web of financial slavery. Currently it includes Washington D.C.

FULL PRESENTATION. Richard Dolan show: Joseph Farrell on UAPs, Antarctica, & More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOMzdJJKi5M

BIO (Short)

"Joseph P. Farrell Ph.D. at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory."

DEEP DIVE Where Did The Towers Go? A Presentation by Dr. Judy Wood Part 1 of 2

Judy Wood at https://www.WhereDidTheTowersGo.com/

PART I https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VY-ys24PCYQ

PART II https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slle-TPHrDE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ttp8EBf4LQ

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-judy-wood-presents-where-did-the-towers-go-part-1/


Keywords
deep statedebristwin towerssurveillance stateground zero9 11sept 11joseph farrellgold heist
