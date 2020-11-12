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The Great Marxist Reset
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48 views • November 12, 2020
James Tracy PHD
Powerful globalist corporate and political forces are using the present public health crisis to scrap capitalism and replace it with a borderless, technocratic communism, with “Build Back Better” signaling the introduction of such a totalitarian order.
Memory Hole Blog Report is the official video series of http://memoryholeblog.org
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Music: CO.AG Music, Dark Ambient Music - No Station.
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Memory Hole Blog Report is the sole opinion of its creator. Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary. No information presented in these reports should be construed as investment or financial advice.
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Powerful globalist corporate and political forces are using the present public health crisis to scrap capitalism and replace it with a borderless, technocratic communism, with “Build Back Better” signaling the introduction of such a totalitarian order.
Memory Hole Blog Report is the official video series of http://memoryholeblog.org
Please consider supporting us by becoming a MHB Patron at https://www.patreon.com/memoryhole
Subscribe to our Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/memoryholeblog/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/memoryholeblog/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/memoryholeblog
Music: CO.AG Music, Dark Ambient Music - No Station.
Fair Use Notice: Memory Hole Blog Report videos contain some copyrighted visual material the use of which has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Additional use copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use requires permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding Memory Hole Blog Report will immediately comply with any copyright owner requesting their material be removed or modified, wants a link to their web site, or any other reasonable form of attribution.
Memory Hole Blog Report is the sole opinion of its creator. Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary. No information presented in these reports should be construed as investment or financial advice.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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