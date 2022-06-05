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The Next False Flag I'm Preparing For - In the news big time
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982 views • June 05, 2022
Crazy rolling grid down in the news. What is the purpose. What excuses do they have? It is out of control and reminds me that Satanist need to warn you first. I'm even seeing news about saying ww3 if Russia hacks our grid. Total false flag warning. We cover Bush era documents going after the internet. Also, Ezekiel 38 and 39 I think are after the Millennial reign.
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The Next False Flag I'm Preparing For - In the news big time
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
The Next False Flag I'm Preparing For - In the news big time
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