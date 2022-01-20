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Man who’s never had covid, put in covid ward.
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266 views • January 20, 2022
He's never been tested as covid positive is moved into a ward with covid patients and is vomiting up blood because he’s been constantly tested for the disease.
Absolutely disgusting.
All because someone 3 metres away from him did test positive for CHY-NA virus.
Absolutely disgusting.
All because someone 3 metres away from him did test positive for CHY-NA virus.
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