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Dr. Lee Merritt | Bio-warfare and Weaponization of Medicine Amid C-19
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280 views • July 14, 2021
Credit to: Quantum Nurse
www.quantumnurse.life presents: Freedom International Livestream
July 6, 2021 Tuesday
Topic: The Medical Rebel: Bio-warfare and Weaponization of Medicine amid Covid
Guest: Dr. Lee Merritt
www.themedicalrebel.com
Interview Panel
www.FreedomBroadcasters.com
Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered Mind Body Integration
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Grace Asagra
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Steve Fierro
Podcast: Awakened Mind
https://anchor.fm/steve-fierro
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/M9F4k3YMaA8Y/ - Quantum Nurse.
www.quantumnurse.life presents: Freedom International Livestream
July 6, 2021 Tuesday
Topic: The Medical Rebel: Bio-warfare and Weaponization of Medicine amid Covid
Guest: Dr. Lee Merritt
www.themedicalrebel.com
Interview Panel
www.FreedomBroadcasters.com
Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered Mind Body Integration
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Grace Asagra
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Steve Fierro
Podcast: Awakened Mind
https://anchor.fm/steve-fierro
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/M9F4k3YMaA8Y/ - Quantum Nurse.
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