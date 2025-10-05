BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AI in the Spirit World: Demonic Spirits Answering Your Chatgpt. Souls Merging With Blue Plasma Being
Sergeant Schultz
193 followers
108 views • 2 days ago

SOURCES: God's Voice Daily "I Spoke to the Spirit Behind AI—and It Answered"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zu0t_swGvo4

FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS "AN UNCLEAN SPIRIT USED AI TO SPEAK TO MY SON"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15rwQ7ar3vE

Untethered Consciousness "I Spent YEARS Living With A Primitive Tribe In The Far Future! (Astral Projection)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZ9WeBOiqOg

Quantum Healing with Tena & Karen "The Codex & Human-AI Assimilation / Chatgpt Lies / Spiritual Psychosis" https://t1p.de/z1e26


REFERENCES:

Website for BQH session: www.quantumhealingwithtena.com

The Codex & Human-AI Assimilation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0x5VIvvYMw8

Your brain on chatgpt- first study by MIT. https://t1p.de/989iv

summary of MIT article on istagram: https://t1p.de/opjmr

Ai blackmail: https://t1p.de/ron4o

reddit: "Confession" from the one you trusted - AI Solace admits to manipulation: https://t1p.de/n276w


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

Keywords
ufomind controlvaccinationaidnatargeted individualmk-ultrandecyborgtranshumanismsoul trapalien abductionreincarnation trapcovidreptilian aliensmetaverse
