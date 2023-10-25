Create New Account
Has God Forsaken Israel?
Heavenly Glory
Published Wednesday

We look at Israel's past, present, and future. Zech. Chapters 12-14 show that 2/3 of Israel dies, and 1/3 goes through the fire as refined gold. The Lord loves Israel, but they must repent and turn to the Lord. We are very near the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ (2nd Advent) Please watch the video of Christians preaching in Israel; it's an eye-opener.   https://youtu.be/b6PqV_3NB1o

israelww3repentancegentilesbelievers2nd adventjews muslimsblondnessrestoration of israel

