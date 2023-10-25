Has God Forsaken Israel?

We look at Israel's past, present, and future. Zech. Chapters 12-14 show that 2/3 of Israel dies, and 1/3 goes through the fire as refined gold. The Lord loves Israel, but they must repent and turn to the Lord. We are very near the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ (2nd Advent) Please watch the video of Christians preaching in Israel; it's an eye-opener. https://youtu.be/b6PqV_3NB1o
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.