Deep Faking - Altering Reality - viewer discretion
Published 21 hours ago

The Digital World is another realm owned by Artificial Intelligence.  Most people will believe anything shown on black mirrors.  Subliminal psychological tools and methods worked well even before deep fakes.  Deception abounds so beware.

videosciencetechnologyaiintelligencerealityartificialimagescomputerscgialtereddeep fake

