NWO: World Economic Forum wants to create 'financial Great Reset' through race wars

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to ThePeople’sVoice (https://thepeoplesvoice.tv)





Another excellent video from The People’s Voice exposing the World Economic Forum’s plans to create a financial great reset through race wars. Currently, there are race / religious and cultural wars between the native White English population with non Whites and non Christians who want to take over Britain.





Let it be know that the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, the Tavistock Group, the Committee of 300 (or the Olympians), and the Club of Rome, to name a few, are all mouthpieces of the Vatican to subvert and destabilize the world especially western nations which used to be Christian.





The Vatican truly is satan’s home!





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]