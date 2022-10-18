White Tongue - Natural Treatments & Causes

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0:00 Introduction
0:12 White tongue
1:05 Dehydration
1:46 Candida
2:17 Strep Throat
2:58 White tongue causes
2:24 Probiotics
4:57 Baking Soda
5:44 Coconut Oil Pulling
6:44 Sea Salt
7:24 Aloe Vera Juice
7:46 Colloidal Silver
8:14 Garlic
8:44 Oregano Oil
9:14 Pau D’arco Tea
9:41 Tongue Scraping and Oral Hygiene
10:19 White Tongue vs. Bumps on Tongue
11:13 White Tongue Precautions
11:25 Consultation & More Info