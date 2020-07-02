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EP 5 PART 2 DES BERNARDO PANEL DISCUSSION
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91 views • July 02, 2020
Panel discussion with Desmund Bernardo on the unfolding Globalist Agenda for a technocratic New World Order and what we can do about it.
Des's Youtube channel is oodezz https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi48HTzH8Y9bPr9axCW4lqQ
Des's Youtube channel is oodezz https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi48HTzH8Y9bPr9axCW4lqQ
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