Charlie Jordan - The Coming Storm

Charlie Jordan shares a Prophet word of Kim Clements about a harsh time, mentioning NY City and much more. Charlie had prophetic dream that fits in with the place we are today as described by Kim.
A precious friend and intercessor (I didn't get to mention in the show) also had a dream just last night about the EBS going off on our phones! I believe this is a "Joseph Prepare for a time" moment. Also, Truth is spoken on this channel - Prayerfully you won't find it harsh to expose those involved in satanism or witchcraft... because what's been happening around us has been happening in the background while churches slept and quenched the Spirit of the Lord, being too worried about what men will think and not what God was saying. A very interested and anointed conversation. If you enjoy ... Please like and share!
IMAGINE Bend, OR
https://www.kingdomlearning.life/imagine-2023/?fbclid=IwAR0v7VR1fn7Y4VC0sVV50bY0vQ05R9lSpH9pcz2nj2k_ylkDx_LmTZ_mPAA#register
www.CharlieJordan.com
YouTube;
Kim Clement
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
YOUTUBE:
JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here)
RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise
Brighteon: Warriors Rise
FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV
107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce
Twitter: @JodiL792
Facebook: Jodi LoDolce
GETTR: @WarriorsRise
TruthSocial:
Jodi LoDolce
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.