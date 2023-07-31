pt 2 Dream, Divorce, Custody The New Jerusalem, Heaven on Earth, God Dwells With Men

Friday, July 28, 2023

PG Patriot Gallery,

Resistance Chicks Mother

Journal Entry,

Our Father Thy will be done on earth as in heaven. Dream

A Woman had a huge cooking knife and she was trying to stab her ex-husband, which seemed like in his upper thigh, and tell everyone he was abusing their son. So he would no longer have visitation rights to her son. Her son about 10 or 11 a very soft gentle young lad was asked does your Father harm you. He said no. The Father had provided himself and the son had 2 bicycles they were both gold.

The woman had a normal bicycle.

I woke up thinking The Best. The Best Money is gold and the best transportation is Horses. Men should have the original transportation Horses, Organic, and raise their children themselves. He should not depend on or be begging others to do his work for him. Your cars are based on Horses and your money is based on gold coins. The original, the root. My Earthly Father always said: Buy the best, the more expensive will last a lifetime. Buy the cheaply made things they will break. You end up spending more in the long run.

