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Silent War Ep. 6155: VA School Mutiny, Culture War, Election Fraud Updates, Supply Chain SHUTDOWN IMMINENT
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152 views • January 19, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Michigan AG Dana Nessel Suggests “White Supremacy” to Blame for Texas Synagogue Islamist Attack.
16 Virginia School Divisions Vow to Keep Insane Mask Mandates in Place for Children Creating Showdown with New Governor Youngkin.
One Pennsylvania Official Appears To Admit Election Laws Were Broken In 2020.
Majority of Americans Now Identify as Republican After Massive 14 Percent Swing in One Year.
Judge Gableman Issues Subpoenas to Voting Machine Companies Including Dominion Voting Machines in Wisconsin 2020 Election Investigation.
US Airline Lobbying Group Warns Of 'Catastrophic Disruptions' Upon 5G Rollout.
Make Preparations! Canadian Cross Border Trucking Vaxx Mandate Now In Effect, Domestic Trucking Mandate Starts Next Week.
58% of Voters Now Believe Cheating was Likely in 2020 Election — Up from 54%.
Marxist Los Angeles DA George Gascón Charges 26-Year-Old Transgender as Juvenile in Sex Assault of 10-Year-Old Girl.
All of this, and more.
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"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
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Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Michigan AG Dana Nessel Suggests “White Supremacy” to Blame for Texas Synagogue Islamist Attack.
16 Virginia School Divisions Vow to Keep Insane Mask Mandates in Place for Children Creating Showdown with New Governor Youngkin.
One Pennsylvania Official Appears To Admit Election Laws Were Broken In 2020.
Majority of Americans Now Identify as Republican After Massive 14 Percent Swing in One Year.
Judge Gableman Issues Subpoenas to Voting Machine Companies Including Dominion Voting Machines in Wisconsin 2020 Election Investigation.
US Airline Lobbying Group Warns Of 'Catastrophic Disruptions' Upon 5G Rollout.
Make Preparations! Canadian Cross Border Trucking Vaxx Mandate Now In Effect, Domestic Trucking Mandate Starts Next Week.
58% of Voters Now Believe Cheating was Likely in 2020 Election — Up from 54%.
Marxist Los Angeles DA George Gascón Charges 26-Year-Old Transgender as Juvenile in Sex Assault of 10-Year-Old Girl.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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