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Replacement Migration The Mass Invasion Has Begun
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22 views • September 17, 2021
The Federal Government is trying to suppress the news of the INVASION that is taking place!
New Drone Footage obtained by Infowars captures a large horde of migrants crossing the Rio Grande outside Del Rio, Texas shortly before the airspace became restricted.
View Companion Article here - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/the-reconquista-of-america-is-now-at-warp-speed/
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New Drone Footage obtained by Infowars captures a large horde of migrants crossing the Rio Grande outside Del Rio, Texas shortly before the airspace became restricted.
View Companion Article here - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/the-reconquista-of-america-is-now-at-warp-speed/
Please help support this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
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