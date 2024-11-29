© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epic of Gilgamesh Tablet V&VI
7 views • 5 months ago
We're doing 2 tablets again cuz one of them was too short. This will be V&VI. That's 5 and 6 for those of you who don't know roman numerals.
After walking for a month and a half, Gilgamesh along with Enkidu, finally meet and confront Hambaba. I've said before that it was a piece of technology. I've also read that it was an ogre or something alive. This time we're gonna use the ogre/living being.
Ishtar wants to marry GIlgamesh and says I'll give you whatever you want. Gilgamesh says hell no cuz I heard a whole bunch of mess about you. Ishtar gets salty, SNITCHES TO ANU, and demands a weapon to take revenge on GIlgamesh by asking for "The bull of heaven". This also sounds like a piece of technology. To me, sounds like a half bull/machine thing.
