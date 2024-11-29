Epic of Gilgamesh Tablet V&VI

We're doing 2 tablets again cuz one of them was too short. This will be V&VI. That's 5 and 6 for those of you who don't know roman numerals.After walking for a month and a half, Gilgamesh along with Enkidu, finally meet and confront Hambaba. I've said before that it was a piece of technology. I've also read that it was an ogre or something alive. This time we're gonna use the ogre/living being.Ishtar wants to marry GIlgamesh and says I'll give you whatever you want. Gilgamesh says hell no cuz I heard a whole bunch of mess about you. Ishtar gets salty, SNITCHES TO ANU, and demands a weapon to take revenge on GIlgamesh by asking for "The bull of heaven". This also sounds like a piece of technology. To me, sounds like a half bull/machine thing.