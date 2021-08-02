VERY IMPORTANT - How to Legally says NO to the vaccine = Mark of the beast.

As I have been telling you this for a long time. Confirmed now by Gene Decode. Always say NO to the vaccine of the mark of the beast 666 because God gave us a free will and these Satanic soulless ones can't get over it, they want to blackmail us, buy us, intimidate us, threaten everything to say yes because only by saying yes we sell our soul to Satan . Always say NO and they cant do shit about it.More News in Site:"DONT CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS-NO COVID19 LAW CAN CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS LEGALLY!""Mandatory masks from an fake pandemic=Covid19 are just an excuse to create a reason to close all stores and physical spaces such as: Hospitals, schools, small commercial spaces, etc. imposing the next industrial era - The Internet of things.The whole plan of the false pandemic = close all physical spaces with fake videos to impose fear on the internet and on TV to keep people away from physical stores, schools, hospitals, etc. to implement the "internet of things" = Staying closed at home like cattle to do (tele work) and everything else.