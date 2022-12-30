Evidence The FDA and The White House KNEW The Vax Was Going To Kill Millions Around The World

Dr. Naomi Wolf says FDA had the Pfizer Documents showing 61 deaths but pushed emergency use authorization the of the Vax anyways.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Source:

Bannons War Room - Dr. Wolf Reveals The WH Had The Incriminating Pfizer Documents Before Emergency Use Authorization

https://rumble.com/v22z1qi-dr.-wolf-reveals-the-wh-had-the-incriminating-pfizer-documents-before-emerg.html





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



