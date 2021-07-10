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FULL INTERVIEW: There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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90 views • July 10, 2021
MUST WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.brighteon.com/a569c7c9-9572-47ed-ba3c-130b0c13aa55
FROM WGON:
... not novel... no pandemic.. no variants... campaign of coercion & terror to address a stated objective. Dr David Martin, SG!! Who can tell us what the Vaxxed can do about this synthetic recombinant chimera protein? "There was no novel Coronavirus. Check of gene sequence vs all patent records showed not novel since 1999! There are 120 patented pieces of evidence showing total fallacy of claim 'novel'!
A manufactured illusion. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 9/7/21

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4FdvU43qOdfD/

DISCLAIMER: Now days we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.

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