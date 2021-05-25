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Are You The Reason Satan Rules the World?
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80 views • May 25, 2021
Paul gives us the obscure reason why the Kingdom of Darkness so obviously rules the world today. Even though Jesus overthrew satanic powers at the cross long ago, the Christian culture of today does not understand the power which that message contains. Just how much does the world itself suffer as a result of this truth not being as obvious as the Bible says it should be to the average Christian?
- Scriptures: 2 Thessalonians 2
- Scriptures: 2 Thessalonians 2
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