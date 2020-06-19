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'Starlink 6' satellite trains seen from the Earth. 4/22/2020 'Bye-Bye Star-lit Nights
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54 views • June 19, 2020
This short 'hi-def' video was taken by Franci Kociper. It shows 2 intersecting “trains” of SpaceX Starlink satellites crossing one another at 90 degrees on April 22, 2020, shortly after launch. It was captured in north central Europe. This was a test of a laser communication system. Laser beams are not visible to the human eye because their wavelengths are not in the visible spectrum. Digital cameras however capture a wider range of wavelengths including those toward the Ultra Violet, so it is possible to capture laser beams in this case. The photographer assures us that this is not CGI computer generated imaging.
In any case these things will be crisscrossing the sky in mass . right now there are 500 or so of them... at completion there will be 42,000... you can bet your life it's not just so you can download your favorite NetFix in one second. Something to think about.
In any case these things will be crisscrossing the sky in mass . right now there are 500 or so of them... at completion there will be 42,000... you can bet your life it's not just so you can download your favorite NetFix in one second. Something to think about.
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