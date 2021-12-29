© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Le Dr. Toubiana balance une bombe sur CNews : «Cette épidémie est très banale!»
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • December 29, 2021
24 décembre 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3zJrBJkXmY
Nous Vaincrons : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF_BD0JAUTjEMN24fHNuNrA
Extrait tiré de l'émission «Midi News», diffusée sur CNews le 23 Décembre 2021
Suivez-nous sur Twitter pour plus d'interventions : https://twitter.com/do_officiel
Suivez-nous sur Facebook pour plus d'interventions : https://www.facebook.com/dissidentofficiel1
Nous Vaincrons : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF_BD0JAUTjEMN24fHNuNrA
Extrait tiré de l'émission «Midi News», diffusée sur CNews le 23 Décembre 2021
Suivez-nous sur Twitter pour plus d'interventions : https://twitter.com/do_officiel
Suivez-nous sur Facebook pour plus d'interventions : https://www.facebook.com/dissidentofficiel1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.