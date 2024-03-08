Create New Account
Beijing Biden lies in his SOTU Address
Published Yesterday

Biden lies repeatedly during his State of  the Union address hoping to pull the wool over the eyes of low information voters. It’s shocking he was able to speak properly- he clearly was shot up with some good drugs to keep him alert-

infowarsstate of the unioncongressborder crisisbidenimmigration policy

