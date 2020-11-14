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EP 2194-6PM 'Never Bet Against Me' — President Trump Outlines Path to 2020 Victory
The Pete Santilli Show
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148 views • November 14, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2194-6PM EASTERN
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 13, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1479225823 


EP 2194-6PM 'Never Bet Against Me' — President Trump Outlines Path to 2020 Victory   https://youtu.be/5pJzRt5FS9c 

President Donald Trump on Thursday outlined his path to victory in the 2020 election, showing a readiness to challenge former Vice President Joe Biden’s large leads in several key states. “Never bet against me,” Trump said, in his first post-election interview with Washington Examiner reporter Byron York. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Democrats, and corporate media figures continue pressing the president to concede the election so that a speedy transition of power can take place. But Trump indicated he was unwilling to concede the election as long as votes were being counted and challenged in court.  EP 2194-6PM 'Never Bet Against Me' — President Trump Outlines Path to 2020 Victory  https://bit.ly/2K6T9Wl 
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