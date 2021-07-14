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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1695 - Keith Byrne - Report on the crime & police findings
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13 views • July 14, 2021
Keith was driving on a Davie,FL road on his way to visit his mother, when he accidentally cut off a BMW driven by Sinclair’s girlfriend. When the two vehicles got to a red light, Sinclair got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and walked up as Keith rolled down his window to apologize and shot Keith in the chest, with Keith returning fire, striking Sinclair. Keith died at the scene, while Sinclair was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.
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