© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump - The Religious Face of America
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • March 06, 2020
There are lots of videos on Youtube claiming that Donald Trump plays a significant role in Bible Prophecy. This channel has been talking about America in prophecy for many years now (specifically the fall of America), but we've typically steered clear of pointing to presidents (potential or otherwise) as proof of prophecy being fulfilled. In this video, we make a small exception, and explore how Donald Trump COULD be the means by which the destruction of America comes to pass, but more than that, we look at the spiritual significance of Donald's godless attitude and the fact that a lot of supposedly Christian Americans are praising him for it. Click here http://goo.gl/vGsjnI to read more on this topic. Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1 Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel. *** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] ***
CREDITS Music Info: Song: A Legend Was Born Artist: Unknown Album: Dracula License: Creative Commons Song: Settling In Artist: Dexter Britain Album: Creative Commons Vol 3 License: Creative Commons Song: Incognito Artist: Unknown License: Creative Commons SFX Info: Name: gun shot Artist: GregsMedia License: Creative Commons (freesound.org) Name: sigh Artist: K1m 218 License: Creative Commons (freesound.org) Name: cash-register Artist: kiddpark License: Creative Commons (freesound.org) Name: hiss3 Artist: Reitanna License: Creative Commons (freesound.org) Name: laugh Artist: tchild License: Creative Commons (freesound.org) Name: mouse click Artist: THE_Bizniss License: Creative Commons (freesound.org) #EndTimeSurvivors #LetsMakeAmericaGreatAgain #EndTimes #VoicesInTheWilderness #DonaldTrump #FallOfAmerica
CREDITS Music Info: Song: A Legend Was Born Artist: Unknown Album: Dracula License: Creative Commons Song: Settling In Artist: Dexter Britain Album: Creative Commons Vol 3 License: Creative Commons Song: Incognito Artist: Unknown License: Creative Commons SFX Info: Name: gun shot Artist: GregsMedia License: Creative Commons (freesound.org) Name: sigh Artist: K1m 218 License: Creative Commons (freesound.org) Name: cash-register Artist: kiddpark License: Creative Commons (freesound.org) Name: hiss3 Artist: Reitanna License: Creative Commons (freesound.org) Name: laugh Artist: tchild License: Creative Commons (freesound.org) Name: mouse click Artist: THE_Bizniss License: Creative Commons (freesound.org) #EndTimeSurvivors #LetsMakeAmericaGreatAgain #EndTimes #VoicesInTheWilderness #DonaldTrump #FallOfAmerica
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.