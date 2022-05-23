🇭🇷 Croatian MEP has publicly proposed the EU to impose sanctions against the US and Saudi Arabia.

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“The incredible lie and hypocrisy that sanctions against oil and gas from Russia will help stop the fighting in Ukraine. If we were the ones really fighting for peace, then we should immediately impose sanctions against Saudi Arabia, which has been fomenting war in Yemen for several years. It would also be necessary to impose an embargo on oil and gas from the United States, which took part in more wars than any other European country,” said Mislav Kolakusic.
Source @Intel Slava Z